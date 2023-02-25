As of 2 p.m. on Friday, the 24-hour rainfall total at the Vandenberg RAWS station was 1.04 inches. The Santa Ynez Airport reported 0.26 of an inch, while the Santa Maria Airport only recorded 0.06 of an inch of rain.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected from Friday evening into Saturday morning. Rain showers will continue through Saturday afternoon, with a break in the weather expected on Sunday.

Another storm will produce rain on Monday into Tuesday next week. Gale-force northwesterly winds are forecast on Wednesday, followed by dry, warmer and mostly clear weather on Thursday, Friday into next Saturday.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

