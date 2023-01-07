The Santa Maria Airport has recorded nearly 6 inches of rain this rain season (July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023). That is about 150 percent of normal at this time in the season.

This percentage will significantly increase this week as a series of low-pressure systems produce southerly gales, moderate to heavy rain, and chaotic oceanographic conditions as the storm door remains wide open.  

A warm front followed by a cold front will produce increasing mid to high-level clouds and southerly winds on Saturday morning and afternoon. The cold front will move through the Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday morning with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and moderate to heavy rain.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

