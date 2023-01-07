The Santa Maria Airport has recorded nearly 6 inches of rain this rain season (July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023). That is about 150 percent of normal at this time in the season.
This percentage will significantly increase this week as a series of low-pressure systems produce southerly gales, moderate to heavy rain, and chaotic oceanographic conditions as the storm door remains wide open.
A warm front followed by a cold front will produce increasing mid to high-level clouds and southerly winds on Saturday morning and afternoon. The cold front will move through the Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday morning with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and moderate to heavy rain.
Total rainfall amounts will range between 0.75 and 1.5 inches.
Temperatures will remain mild, with the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) dropping to the mid-30s while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) are in the low-40s. Daytime highs will range between the low to mid-60s throughout the Central Coast.
A 996 millibar low-pressure system off the Central California coastline and associated cold front will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 60 mph), southerly winds, moderate to heavy rain (2 to 3 inches), and extremely high southerly seas (15 to 17 feet) on Monday into Tuesday.
A break in the weather is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday before another significant storm system produces southerly gales, moderate to heavy rain, and high westerly swell next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/63 49/60 51/62 52/58 43/60 45/63 49/56 50/57
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/62 43/58 47/61 48/59 39/61 41/62 45/55 47/56
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/61 49/60 51/63 52/59 44/60 46/62 50/57 49/58
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Friday.
Like last week, a series of storms will generate rough oceanographic conditions this week.
A 9- to 11-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 13- to 15-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Sunday.
Increasing southerly winds will generate 15- to 17-foot southerly (200-degree, shallow-water) seas on Monday into Tuesday, followed by a 10- to 12-foot westerly (275-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Wednesday.
A 15- to 17-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is expected along our coastline on Thursday into Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Dec. 31):
It may seem contradictory, but the latest sunrise of the year was yesterday, about two weeks after the first day of winter. Conversely, the earliest sunset occurs about two weeks before the winter solstice. This can be visualized by the “equation of time” graph on a sundial.
1873 - A blizzard raged across the Great Plains. Many pioneers, unprepared for the cold and snow, perished in southwest Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. (David Ludlum)
1971 - The temperature at Hawley Lake, located southeast of McNary, AZ, plunged to 40 degrees below zero to establish a state record.
1990 - A rapidly intensifying low-pressure system and a vigorous cold front brought heavy rain and high winds to the Pacific Northwest. Two to five inches of rain soaked western Washington and western Oregon, and winds gusting above 70 mph caused extensive damage. Wind gusts on Rattlesnake Ridge in Washington State reached 130 mph. (Storm Data)
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.