By mid-January, the Santa Maria Airport should have recorded 5.4 inches of precipitation for the rainy season (July 1 through June 30). So far, the airport has seen 11.4 inches or 212 percent of the average this season.

On Jan. 9, 3.42 inches of rain was recorded, nearly breaking the all-time daily rainfall record of 3.46 inches that fell on March 20, 2011. This month's series of storms produced heavy runoff; consequently, Lake Cachuma has risen to 86 percent of capacity as of Friday and could fill and spill by Sunday as another cold front is expected to dump more rain on the Central Coast on Saturday. 

The cold front will move through the Central Coast with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph), southerly winds, and rain. Total rainfall amounts will range between 0.50 and 1.25 inches, with higher amounts in the mountains.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

