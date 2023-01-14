By mid-January, the Santa Maria Airport should have recorded 5.4 inches of precipitation for the rainy season (July 1 through June 30). So far, the airport has seen 11.4 inches or 212 percent of the average this season.
On Jan. 9, 3.42 inches of rain was recorded, nearly breaking the all-time daily rainfall record of 3.46 inches that fell on March 20, 2011. This month's series of storms produced heavy runoff; consequently, Lake Cachuma has risen to 86 percent of capacity as of Friday and could fill and spill by Sunday as another cold front is expected to dump more rain on the Central Coast on Saturday.
The cold front will move through the Central Coast with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph), southerly winds, and rain. Total rainfall amounts will range between 0.50 and 1.25 inches, with higher amounts in the mountains.
Temperatures will remain mild, with the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) dropping to the mid-40s while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) the low-50s. Daytime highs will range between the high-50 to low-60s throughout the Central Coast.
A break in the weather is expected on Sunday morning and afternoon.
A 990 millibar low-pressure system will be centered over the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday night. The associated cold front will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale- force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55 mph), southerly winds, and moderate to heavy rain with a chance of thunderstorms as it moves through Santa Barbara County on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and scattered rain showers are forecast on Tuesday. Total rainfall amounts with this system should range between 1 to 2 inches, with more significant quantities in the mountains.
The Eastern Pacific High is forecast to move northward, pushing the storm track into the Pacific Northwest. This condition should produce periods of gale force northwesterly and northeasterly (offshore) winds and dry weather starting on Wednesday and continuing through next week.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/58 46/58 47/57 53/57 40/58 41/59 40/62 38/64
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
46/58 42/59 42/58 39/58 36/60 37/61 36/60 35/62
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/60 47/59 48/59 44/57 41/59 42/60 41/63 40/64
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Monday, decreasing on Tuesday through Friday.
A series of storms will continue to generate rough oceanographic conditions this week.
A 9- to 11-foot westerly (270-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Sunday. Combined with this westerly swell will be 3- to 5-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas on Saturday.
A 16- to 18-foot westerly (275-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 18-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Monday, decreasing to 12- to 14 feet by Tuesday. Combined with this westerly swell will be 6- to 9-foot southwesterly (210- degree, shallow-water) seas on Monday.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) is expected along our coastline on Wednesday through Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Jan. 14):
1882 - Southern California's greatest snow occurred on this date. Fifteen inches blanketed San Bernardino, and even San Diego reported a trace of snow. (David Ludlum)
1987 - Arctic cold invaded the north central U.S. By evening blustery northwest winds and temperatures near zero at Grand Forks ND were producing wind chill readings of 50 degrees below zero. (National Weather Summary)
2021 - In the coastal canyons and passes, batten down the hatches! The PG&E weather station at Whale Rock Reservoir near Cayucos reported Santa Lucia (east-northeasterly) winds of 46 mph with gusts to 61 mph at 6 a.m.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.