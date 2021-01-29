Rainfall varies widely across northern Santa Barbara County

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for the weekend, but National Weather Service forecasters in Oxnard said a mild low-pressure system is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, although rainfall will be light and the storm won’t bring the 30 to 50 mph winds experienced this week.

“This system is expected to produce moderate to fresh, 13 to 24 mph southerly winds and between 0.25 and 0.75 of an of inch of rain,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

After the system passes, skies should be mostly clear, but northwesterly winds will likely pick up to 32 to 46 mph Tuesday afternoon, Lindsey said.

This week’s storm dropped between 3 and 5 inches on most North County areas by 2:30 p.m. Friday, with the least precipitation reported in Cuyama at 1.19 inches and the most — 12.17 inches — recorded at the Celite operation about 2 miles south of Lompoc, according to real-time rainfall totals reported by the County Public Works Department.

Lompoc led North County’s communities with 6.76 inches, which brought the city’s total to 127% of normal for the year to date and 64% of normal for the water year.

Other storm totals included 6.18 inches in Solvang, 4.97 in Buellton, 4.72 in Santa Ynez, 4.33 in Casmalia, 4.29 in Los Olivos, 4.11 in Los Alamos, 4.07 in Guadalupe and 3.28 in Santa Maria.