An atmospheric river is riding up and over a high-pressure ridge along the eastern Pacific Ocean to bring cloudy skies and light showers to the Central Coast through Friday, with rainfall totals expected to be less than a quarter of an inch, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Los Angeles.

But a significant storm forecast for Saturday and Saturday night will bring peak rainfall amid New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The storm will “carry some punch with it, especially in upslope areas,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said. “Models continue to show low-level south-to-southwest winds up to 50 knots, which will generate a significant upslope orographic enhancement to it over the coastal foothills and mountains.

