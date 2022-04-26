The Rancheros Visitadores are set to ride again through Solvang on May 7, two years after pandemic-fueled cancellations halted the annual Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising event.
The 60-mile ride from Santa Barbara into Solvang along Alisal Road to Old Mission Santa Inés traditionally brings to town more than 750 cowboys from 37 states and six countries who are adorned in pink — the universal color of breast cancer awareness — on horseback or in horse-drawn carriages.
According to Lori Willis, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara executive director, the Rancheros have this year raised $1.2 million to support breast cancer programs and services at the Ridley-Tree centers in Solvang and Santa Barbara.
Approximately one-third of people served at the Ridley-Tree centers are breast cancer patients who benefit from the multidisciplinary breast cancer care programming that the annual fundraiser helps afford, according to Willis.
The riders are scheduled to present a check to the centers at Old Mission Santa Inés and parade through downtown Solvang between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. the day of the event.
The Rancheros, led by longtime member, Steve Benito, partnered with Wrangler and the national awareness campaign Tough Enough to Wear Pink in 2012 as a tribute to Benito's wife who succumbed to breast cancer.
According to a source, Benito died in January 2021.