Rancho Bowl reopens in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

After Rancho Bowl closed for the second time in June due to COVID-19, co-owner Ashlee Carranza spoke to her accountant, who told her the bowling alley had enough cash to last until January 2021 as unemployment benefits expired around the same time.

That’s when she and her two business partners made the decision to reopen Tuesday, in spite of Santa Barbara County's rules that prohibit family entertainment centers from reopening.

“If we don’t stay open, then the 61-year-old bowling alley will be gone,” Carranza said. “I understand that this is an unprecedented time; that’s why I gave it nine months.”

The business has yet to be contacted by government officials, according to Carranza. Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria code enforcement officials did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment prior to presstime.

After the initial shutdown in March, Carranza and her other partners, including her husband, Luke, spent months and more than $20,000 stocking up on cleaning supplies, training employees and renovating interior areas. A little money from the Small Business Administration’s Personal Paycheck Protection program helped but eventually ran out, according to Carranza.

The bowling alley reopened in late June, but a July 1 order by Gov. Gavin Newsom required it to shut down again, along with other business sectors, due to rising coronavirus rates in 19 counties, including Santa Barbara, according to Carranza.