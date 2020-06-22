Rancho Laguna Farms raises pay to $2.10 a box, commits to respecting worker rights

Following weeks of protests and negotiations, employees at Rancho Laguna Farms in Santa Maria have been granted their second pay raise in a month, bringing the wage per box of strawberries to $2.10, with owner Larry Ferini stating the company's commitment to improving safety and respect for employees.
With an original per-box wage of $1.90, workers began pushing for a 25-cent raise in April to cover financial needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to more than 100 workers going on strike over a two-day period in early May.
Ferini granted a 10-cent raise on May 25, but workers and activists kept pushing for their goal. Negotiations continued, and workers asked Driscoll's Berries, which Rancho Laguna supplies, to hold the farm accountable.
On June 15, Ferini sent a memo to the farm's 600 employees announcing the additional raise from $2 to $2.10, stating that the new wage makes the farm one of the highest-paying in the local industry.
"With current situations, as uncertain as we might be of the future, I remain very confident that by investing in our employees, by developing trust and building strong bonds, the company and our employees will be set for a brighter and more prosperous future," Ferini said in the memo.
While Driscoll's officials have met with workers and accepted a petition with 60,000 signatures asking them to take action, company representatives have stated that Driscoll's has no role in wage negotiations.
Following strikes in May, farmworkers were assisted by nonprofit Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), helping to raise awareness locally and nationally about the situation and filing a retaliation complaint against Rancho Laguna with the Agricultural Labor Relations Board.
CAUSE organizers said although it took some time to reach an agreement with Rancho Laguna, the process was helped by the community's support for the farmworkers.
"This has been a long campaign, it’s been a month and a few weeks," CAUSE organizer Abraham Melendrez said. "We were really happy to fight for a 20-cent increase from what they had before ... I think the fact that the community and the nation are supporting these farmworkers was one of the reasons we were able to do that."
In addition to the raise, Ferini's memo acknowledged the rights of workers to discuss wages and working conditions with farm leadership, organize strikes and walkouts, and act without fear of retaliation or firing.
Following the strike in early May, workers accused the farm of retaliation, stating that farm officials responded to the demonstration by calling the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office to the scene, which intimidated many workers.
That, along with supervisors allegedly telling workers they could go home if they didn't like the conditions, caused many of those on strike to believe they had been fired and leave, workers said.
According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, threats, punishment or retaliation against workers for wage-related complaints can result in a $10,000 fine for employers.
Hazel Davalos, community organizing director for CAUSE, said she is hopeful that the ongoing Agricultural Labor Relations Board case will push the farm to offer to re-hire the estimated 100 workers who left after the strikes.
"With the [Agricultural Labor Relations Board] case, they will be able to access crew lists, and reach out to workers that left that day," Davalos said.
Ferini stated in his memo that all current workers will be eligible for re-hire in the coming seasons with pay of $2.10 per box, but did not specify whether this extends to employees who left after the strikes.
In negotiations, CAUSE organizers said Ferini also agreed to workers' requests for more shaded break areas, committing to tripling the available shade to allow for social distancing between workers during their breaks. He also agreed to implement a training program for supervisors focusing on communication skills, conflict resolution, minimizing favoritism, and respecting dignity when giving orders.
"I don’t know the timeline, but we’re checking in with the farmworkers to see if they are being communicated with by the farm," Melendrez said of the new additions.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.