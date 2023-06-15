Over 100 guests got an inside look Thursday at the upcoming 2023 Central Coast AirFest and the new museum coming to the Santa Maria Airport.

The Central Coast AirFest returns Oct. 14-15 and will be under the direction of Planes of Fame Air Museum. While guests enjoyed Santa Maria style barbeque at the AirFest Kickoff barbecue, people posed near various types of aircraft.

In attendance at the event were Santa Maria City Council members Mike Cordero and Carlos Escobedo, local business leaders and pilots. Sponsors and partners, who according to Santa Maria Valley Chamber business leader Jim Bray, help make everything possible.

