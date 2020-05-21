Ready to reopen: Santa Maria restaurants, retail on the move

Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, encouraged business owners to print and display their completed forms to ensure customers know their business is safe and prepared.

"From a business perspective, they probably just want to post it pretty conspicuously. It helps your customers to feel more secure," Morris said.

After these forms are completed, health inspectors will visit businesses to ensure they are ready to reopen.

"Initially, they really want to take an education and outreach approach rather than an enforcement model. The first couple times they come by, they’re going to be reminding you what you need to do," Morris said.

Curti received a visit from a health inspector on Thursday, and was happy to talk with him about his preparations.

"I showed him around," Curti said. "He wanted to make sure we had all the protocol."

More time to prepare

While some restaurants like Tratoria Uliveto are ready for the next stage, other businesses want more time to prepare before reopening their space to customers.