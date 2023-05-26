As the Class of 2023 graduates entered the football field at Allan Hancock College's Santa Maria campus, cheering, smiles and tears of joy filled the air from loved ones who were ready to capture the moment.

Hundreds of students with decorated their caps, representing their culture, major, faith or style, were primed to celebrate the day of Hancock's 102nd commencement ceremony, which began with a rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" performed by student Andrei Villalobos.

The 2023 in-person ceremony held Friday morning was attended by more than 600 graduates. In all, the school said, 1,236 students earned 1,971 associate degrees and 1,309 certificates of achievement across 101 different majors this school year. According to Hancock associate superintendent/vice president of student services, Genevieve Siwabessy, nearly 40% of the college's graduates are Promise students, meaning they completed their first year fee free at the school.

Graduates celebrate as the class of 2023 turn their tassels Friday at the 102nd Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony in Santa Maria.
Chrislaina Anderson, 15, graduates Friday at the 102nd commencement ceremony at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.
Graduates celebrate Friday at Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony in Santa Maria | Photos

