Alexa Martinez, who graduated from Righetti High School in June, has been selected to sing the national anthem at the California Mid-State Fair on Monday.
Martinez will sing the anthem at the Paso Robles Event Center's Chumash Grandstand Arena opening for the Nelly concert featuring special guest T.I.
“I feel so grateful because it’s a really big opportunity to sing at the Mid-State Fair and, not only that, but to sing before Nelly and T.I," Martinez said. "It's just really cool because I have been listening to their songs since I was little."
In March, Martinez played one of the lead roles, Roxy Hart, in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's production of "Chicago."
Martinez plans to continue her education at Allan Hancock College where she will major in psychology and minor in theater. She also plans to continue acting and singing outside of school.
Martinez says this will definitely be the biggest crowd she’s ever performed in front of, and she feels like all of the performances she’s done in her life have prepared her for this.
“A year ago, I would have never thought I would be confident enough to do this and I’m just really grateful to have support from everyone that’s helped me get confident with performing,” said Martinez. “Especially my director Selyn Harwin, because she sent me the audition and she’s given me a lot of cool opportunities like this.”
Martinez says her friends and family are “so excited” that they all bought their tickets to see her and Nelly right away.
“I’m just excited that I’ll get to share this special moment with all of them,” Martinez said.
“I get to bring one person to come backstage with me and to watch the concert after for free and I’ll be bringing my best friend and cousin Samantha Martinez because she’s supported me ever since I was little and I know she’ll help calm me down right before,” said Martinez.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.