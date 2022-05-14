The program, which is available to children ages 8 to 13, introduces young people to life as a firefighter through fun and education.
Cost to register is $50 for Lompoc residents, and $60 for nonresidents. The fee includes a T-shirt and hat.
For questions or to register, contact the Anderson Recreation Center at 805-875-8100, or stop at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Logan Koleff gets splashed during the bucket brigade contest in an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Christine Nguyen, left, and Savanna Hudley roll up a hose during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Justin Steffens fills a container during the bucket brigade contest in an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Candence Cox and Justin Steffens had a water fight after the bucket brigade contest during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Lompoc firefighters and kids do push-ups during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Sania Mitchell rolls up a fire hose during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Spectators try to dodge spray from a fire hose held by kids during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Lompoc firefighter Jake Ochoa high-fives Kaitlyn Ostrander after her team won the bucket brigade contest during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Kids charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Payton Federmann rolls up a fire hose during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Savanna Hudley, left, and Kaitlyn Ostrander pull a mannequin during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Fire campers Brady Smith, front, Kylie Federmann and Cameron Baker charge a simulated burning house with fire hoses during an educational camp held by the Lompoc Fire Department for children ages 7 to 10 this week.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213