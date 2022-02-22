The Lompoc Youth Commission will host the eighth annual TOTAL (Teaching Our Teens As Leaders) Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.
The event — which will feature a keynote speaker and breakout sessions that are designed to teach, motivate, empower, energize and inspire participants — is open to all junior high and high school students.
The conference will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.
The featured keynote speaker is Melvin Adams, a two-time NCAA All-American basketball player and team captain of the Harlem Globetrotters.
The day includes breakfast, lunch and breakout sessions.
Preregistration is recommended prior to the event. Registration is $15 per student and can be made by calling the Anderson Recreation Center at 805-875-8100 or visiting 125 W. Walnut Ave. during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Registration also can be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.