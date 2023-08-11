Color is set to fly during the Lompoc Hospital Foundation's annual 5K Colorthon event Monday, Oct. 28., at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
Participants of all ages — runners, walkers, joggers and anyone who just wants to have a fun morning while supporting the foundation's annual fundraiser — will make their way through a non-timed course of “color stations” where volunteers will toss colored powder (dyed cornstarch) at passersby.
Funds raised, via registration and sponsorships, go to help the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation purchase a specialty ultrasound machine for Lompoc Valley Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Leading up to the event, various levels of sponsorships are being sought. Information can be found at lhdfoundation.org/color
Pre-registration is also open at lhdfoundation.org/color. Cost is $30 per adult; or $25 for each person in a team of four; and $15 for participants ages 5 to 12.
Children younger than 5 years old will be admitted free, but will not receive an event T-shirt, the spokeswoman noted.
Pre-registration closes Wednesday, Oct. 23.
While registering ahead of the event is strongly encouraged, day-of-signups will be available at 8 a.m. in the club parking lot.
Same-day costs are $35 per adult, $30 each for a team of four and $15 for children ages 12 to 5.
Clubhouse Road will be closed for a short period of time once the event begins, organizers said, noting that carpooling to the colorthon is strongly recommended.
At the event, the Mission Club will offer breakfast burritos for $8 that includes tea or coffee. To pre-purchase meal tickets, go to lhdfoundation.org/color