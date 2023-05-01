A local veteran received a hero's welcome Friday morning when dozens of people lined Lompoc's downtown streets to pay their respects to Army Cpl. Carmen Carrillo, whose remains were returned home to Lompoc for burial at Evergreen Cemetery — some 70 years after the young soldier was killed in action during the Korean War.

The 20-year-old Carrillo was reported missing in action on May 17, 1951 after fighting against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces in Gangwon Hongchun, Republic of Korea (R.O.K), and through findings was presumed dead on Dec. 31, 1953, according to U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency records.

According to a Lompoc Record newspaper clipping, dated March 8, 1951, Carrillo moved to Lompoc in 1940 and attended Lompoc Elementary. He was the brother of Florence Vargas of Lompoc, who in 1953 had been notified that her brother was wounded.

050123 War Veteran returns home 3

This newspaper clipping from March 8, 1951 reports Army Cpl. Carmen Carrillo was wounded in action.
050123 War Veteran returns home 4
Army Cpl. Carmen Carrillo, whose remains were returned to his hometown of Lompoc on Friday, is listed on the Lompoc Fallen Warriors Monument at Beattie Park among others who lost their lives in battle.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

