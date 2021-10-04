A scurry of ground squirrels that has drawn recent attention from Lompoc city officials will not be trapped and relocated from their overcrowded burrows at Beattie Park to Ken Adam Park, according to Lompoc Recreation manager Mario Guerrero Jr., who said the action would be in violation of state law.

"We can't do that," he said. "We can only trap and release them into the same area. So we're still researching a way."

A new city ordinance that outlaws the feeding of those same squirrels and all wildlife on public lands, however, goes into effect on Wednesday.

The Lompoc City Council on Sept. 7 approved and adopted an ordinance that prohibits the public from feeding any non-domesticated species of animal — including but not limited to birds, gophers and squirrels — or face fines. The feeding, breeding or sheltering of wild animals is illegal under California code and is considered harassment because it disrupts an animal’s normal behavior patterns.

City officials have determined that feeding the squirrels constitutes a public nuisance, which interferes with the health and welfare of the wild animals, and causes damage to public property.

"Daily, we see repeat offenders," Guerrero said. "They show up with big bags of fruit and vegetables to feed to the squirrels. They think they're their pets."

Talks to remove and relocate the ground squirrels to the edge of Ken Adam Park was sparked at the Aug. 17 council meeting after the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department was forced to fence off a portion of the park's upper parking lot due to significant damage to surrounding asphalt caused by resident squirrels.

The structural integrity of the asphalt has been deemed compromised as a result of the estimated hundreds of squirrels that have made their home at Beattie Park and depend on the public's feeding on a daily basis, according to reports.

In the coming weeks, signage will go up at local parks warning visitors of impending fines for feeding wildlife on public land in Lompoc. First-time violators will be fined $50, according to Guerrero, with the penalty increasing each subsequent violation within a 12-month period.

Ahead of warning signage and issuance of fines, parks rangers and hosts are focused on educating members of the public about the harmful effects of their actions, Guerrero said.

"The hope is that [the squirrels] will venture off into the mountains for their source of food and shelter," he added.