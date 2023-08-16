Despite a "divided government" in Washington, Congressman Salud Carbajal promised a group of about 50 people at a town hall Tuesday night that he will fight through the division to accomplish things for the Central Coast.
Carbajal hosted the town hall at the Santa Maria Public Library to answer questions from his constituents, provide resources, and give updates on recent legislative action in Washington.
“Washington is in the midst of a divided government as you all know, but I have been there before. I’ve focused on getting things done for you, delivering for the Central Coast, and trying to find opportunities to collaborate across the aisle when at all possible.”
Carbajal noted he introduced the bipartisan Child Care Investment act to lower the cost of child care and re-introduced the Protect Patriot Parents act for the first time as a bipartisan bill to protect military families.
“I am committed to raising the quality of life, our quality of life, lowering the cost of living, fostering new jobs and affordable housing, and I’m committed to ensuring you can have peace of mind living in our community, your community,” said Carbajal.
“Promoting public safety, getting guns and dangerous drugs off our streets and I’m committed to protecting your rights. Protecting our right to vote and privacy. Your freedom to be who you are and love who you want and of course, the number one thing I am very proud of that we do day in and day out is provide great constituent service.”
Carbajal told the gathering that there is always someone they can talk to, and encouraged them to contact his office, saying he would help in any way possible.
The presentation was followed by wide-ranging questions from the crowd on topics such as taxing the rich, loan forgiveness, issues with the public education system and the homeless crisis.
Farmer and rancher Richard Klein, from Los Alamos, spoke about the “enormous problem” he and his wife are having with the IRS, and said the service is not being responsive or responsible.
The couple filed taxes in March, he said, after being told the IRS was going to review their taxes, not audit them, and that they would be getting a pretty substantial return which they planned on using for property taxes.
After countless hours of getting no response from the IRS they are now being told that their taxes may not even be reviewed until November, he said.
“We had to pre-pay taxes last year so they’ve held our money for a year and a half and they’re telling us that there’s nothing we can do to get it,” said Klein. “If it were a business running that way we’d file a lawsuit and they’d be forced to pay us the money, but with the IRS we are getting nowhere. What can be done?”
Carbajal responded, “Do you want to hear the good news?”
“I’d love to hear some good news,” said Klein.
“That’s why I’m your representative and I am going to go fight like hell to make sure you get the appropriate response sooner rather than later,” Carbajal said.
Another audience member expressed frustration with the time it's taking to get a new senior center building constructed in Orcutt because it's unincorporated, and most of the fees the center has to pay are county fees.
“We’re $2.5 million in and we’ve spent money that people have donated just in county fees, right?” said the man. “And it’s really hard to ask some of our bigger donors to give more when they are just giving to the program.”
Carbajal responded by reminding the speaker that there are a number of funding streams at the federal level that help support senior programs and that through county and state government, grants are available for different programs.
“In terms of what the federal government can do, my staff and I will go back and look at a number of funding streams. I know there’s a community project funding application that comes around once a year and that will come around early next year again, and that’s actually one way maybe the senior center can apply,” he said.
Another person asked whether Carbajal thought "Obamacare" would last if the Republicans win the White House next year. Carbajal said the Affordable Care Act has been adjudicated quite a bit and he does have colleagues on the other side of the aisle that have made many attempts to get rid of it.
“I think after the late senator Lucan voted the way he did along with one of his colleagues from the other side of the aisle, I think it pretty much became permanent law,” Carbajal said. "As you know, Washington is fluid, depending on which party controls the House, the Senate and the White House. If it’s the trifecta, of course there could be a day where that can be threatened or major policy could change.
"But I would say for the most part the Affordable Care Act is here to stay, and I don’t foresee it going away, unless there is a real major change in Washington and in representation."
Despite gridlock Carbajal said he is still able to focus on implementing the laws created as part of his last term in Congress including the bipartisan infrastructure law which "has delivered over half a billion dollars to our region, helping with projects such as new buses, highway improvements, road improvements, clean energy, and clean water projects."
He emphasized those projects will create, “jobs, jobs, jobs.”
Twenty-three Central Coast projects have received $40 million in funding including $500,000 to support construction of the Santa Maria Japanese Community Center, $1 million for construction and equipment needs at Marian Regional Medical Center, $1.7 million for Leroy Park in Guadalupe, $900,000 to a Lompoc health clinic, $1.2 million for Lompoc's Pioneer Park and $200 million for the Orcutt Santa Barbara County library.
