Repaving to close 1.75-mile section of Hwy 246 near Lompoc for week

Highway 246 will be closed from just east of the Highway 1 separation at North 12th Street to Mission Gate Road from Monday through Friday next week for a resurfacing project, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
The grinding and repaving operation will require the highway to be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, the spokesman said.
Motorists westbound on Highway 246 may detour onto Purisima Road, then take Highway 1, which is also North H Street, southward to reach Lompoc.
Motorists headed eastbound to Buellton may detour on Highway 1/North H Street to Purisima Road, then head east to return to Highway 246.
Electronic message boards will be set up to inform drivers about the roadwork being performed by the Caltrans maintenance team from Buellton, the spokesman said.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
