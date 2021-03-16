You have permission to edit this article.
Residents, business owners urge full reopening of region during rally at Santa Maria City Hall

  • Updated

A group of about 60 residents and business owners gathered outside Santa Maria City Hall on Tuesday night to protest one year of COVID-19 restrictions and to call for a full reopening of the region. 

The Reopen Our Cities rally was organized by the Reopen the Central Coast Coalition, which is composed of over 180 business owners, including the owners of Santa Maria's Rancho Bowl.

The goal of the rally was to bring attention to the effects of long-term closures and restrictions on local business owners, Rancho Bowl co-owner Ashlee Carranza said.

Following widespread closures during the winter COVID-19 surge, businesses are slowly beginning to reopen. Beginning Wednesday, indoor operations at restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters and museums in Santa Barbara County will be able to resume at limited capacity for the first time since the fall. 

