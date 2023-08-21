While warm temperatures are expected to remain along the Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services is reminding residents to avoid area ocean waters and surf zones after rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary.
Storm water is untreated rainwater that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing poses several potential health risks. Exposure to storm water runoff at countywide beaches can increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.
To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event.