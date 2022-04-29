A resurfacing project along six miles of Highway 135, which doubles as Broadway, will continue during overnight hours next week and until the end of June, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
Caltrans is repaving Broadway from Highway 101 to Lakeview Road, and travelers will encounter lane closures in each direction between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday night through Friday morning, said Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.
Adjacent streets may be closed during overnight hours as well as during the day, with traffic control from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., he said, but delays should not exceed 10 minutes.
Shivers asked that drivers proceed with caution through the work zone.
CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $12 million project, which is expected to be complete this summer.
For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3138 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.