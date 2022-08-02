Allan Hancock College at Santa Ynez

Hancock College will offer a 14-week film course taught by award-winning filmmaker and retired Hancock film professor Jeanine Moret from 5 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Ynez Valley Center, located in Building R on the east side of the Santa Ynez Valley High School campus, off North Refugio Road.

Hancock College will offer a 14-week film course taught by award-winning filmmaker and retired Hancock film professor Jeanine Moret from Sept. 7 through Dec. 7 in Santa Ynez. 

"Film as Art and Communication" will be held from 5 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evenings at the Santa Ynez Valley Center, located in Building R on the east side of the Santa Ynez Valley High School campus, off North Refugio Road. 

The course will cover a variety of international film styles, themes and directors with an emphasis on the ways film communicates through acting, photography, sound and editing, a college spokesperson said.

 

