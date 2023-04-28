Ed Torres pleads 02
Buy Now

Coach Ed Torres.

 Times file photo

Ed Torres, a retired Santa Barbara County probation officer who was also a championship-winning basketball coach in Santa Maria, has accepted a plea deal and will be sentenced to 11 years in state prison for embezzling $635,000 from the county probation officers' association.

Torres, 67, was arrested in July of 2020 and charged after allegedly diverting funds from the Santa Barbara County Probation Peace Officers Association into his personal bank account between Jan. 1, 2009 and June 30, 2019.

According to District Attorney John Savrnoch's office, Torres, an Orcutt resident who spent more than 30 years as a probation officer in Santa Barbara County, also admitted to an enhancement that the theft exceeded $500,000 and admitted to aggravating factors that the crime occurred while "occupying a position of leadership, that he took advantage of a position of trust and that the crime involved a taking of great monetary value."

0
0
0
0
0