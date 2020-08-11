Return of Lompoc swap meet? City Council plans to consider options post-pandemic

For the first time in the six years since it shut down a long-running downtown swap meet, the Lompoc City Council this month began exploring a potential return for the popular market concept.

The governing body looked at various aspects of bringing back a downtown swap meet during its Aug. 4 meeting but ultimately decided to hold off on further discussions — and possible action — until after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed and public health restrictions are eased.

The move to table the discussion was supported 4-1 by the City Council, with the majority citing the uncertain nature of the pandemic’s progress, as well as various concerns about the specific operations of a city-run swap meet and its potential impacts on surrounding businesses.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who pushed to have the discussion, delivered the lone vote of opposition. She said she was discouraged by the direction of the conversation, noting that she viewed the swap meet as a way to potentially bring back some part-time staffers who had lost work due to the coronavirus outbreak, as well as a way to deliver welcome news to the community.

“I was looking for new and innovative ways to move things forward in a community that is stressed out and struggling, so I’m disappointed,” she said.

While the Aug. 4 decision won't immediately bring back the swap meet, it did leave the door open for the future.

A swap meet had previously been allowed to operate in the city under the direction of private concessionaires for 25 years in a parking lot on the southwest corner of I Street and Ocean Avenue. It was shut down by the city in mid-2014 after organizers and city officials were unable to agree on how best to address a list of operational and regulatory concerns raised by neighbors and community members.