Longtime community leader Rev. Randall Day, rector of St. Marks in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos, was recently honored at CommUnify's 17th annual Champions Dinner and Awards event, alongside three other recipients.

Each year the event recognizes individuals, nonprofit organizations, and businesses whose dedicated work in the community makes Santa Barbara County a better place.

According to outreach coordinator Joni Kelly, 200 guests attended the sold-out event at The River Grill at Alisal Ranch in Solvang, including community leaders, business owners and nonprofit directors.

2023 Champions Award honoree Santa Maria Elks accepts their award. Pictured is Patricia Keelean, CommUnify CEO with Aaron Castellano, Exalted Ruler, Santa Maria Elks.
2023 Champions Award honoree, Deckers Brand “Deckers Gives” program. Pictured from left, Patricia Keelean, CommUnify CEO with Michelle Apodaca, director of “Deckers Gives” program.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

