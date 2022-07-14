Ridley-Tree Cancer Center of Santa Barbara County has joined a nationwide oncology clinical trial for breast cancer patients that aims to enroll 1,714 women from 339 different study sites across the country.
The trial objective is to study whether patients with early stage breast cancer between the ages of 50 and 69 who meet certain criteria can avoid radiation treatment and still receive good outcomes.
According to the trial terms, qualifying candidates will generally have small Stage 1, estrogen receptor-positive tumors with low risk of recurrence that were surgically removed. The specific hormone-blocking treatment provided to trial participants is determined by a patient’s medical oncologist, not the study organizers.
To determine eligibility, the medical history of any woman volunteering to join the trial will be fully evaluated by Ridley-Tree’s Clinical Research Department and Dr. Shane Cotter, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center's radiation oncologist and principal investigator assigned to the trial.
Cotter explained that a one-size-fits-all approach to radiation therapy treatment for breast cancer has been the norm and has included six weeks of radiation regardless of the aggressiveness of the disease.
“Our understanding of the disease has evolved over time, such that oncologists have begun to deescalate treatment for less aggressive subsets," he said. "While one does not want to undertreat, we do not want to overtreat those patients we expect to still do very well with less aggressive therapies.”
Cotter added that treatment for younger women has routinely included radiation, while studies in carefully selected women 70 and over have shown no survival benefit to adding radiation.
“In older women, sometimes after surgery, just the anti-hormone pill is enough protection for the breast and body because the risks are low," Cotter said. "The research shows with this treatment plan, women in that age group can forgo the radiation and still do very well.
"So we are now asking, if it’s true for the older women, is it is also true for younger women ages 50 to 69 who are very carefully selected?”
During the clinical trial, patients will continue the treatment course prescribed by their medical team, while half will no longer receive radiation therapy.
It is noted that for those who do receive radiation, a standard of care will be followed.
According to Heidi Heitkamp, Clinical Research Department manager at Ridley, participants in the trial will go through a process called randomization where a 50/50 study will assign women to one arm of the trial or the other.
"Who ends up with radiation treatment is not decided by us," she noted.
Trial participants' care will be followed for 10 years, with the primary study completion date in 2026, and final results expected in 2041, according to the trial terms.
“It’s exciting to have a trial that is on the leading edge of how we make important decisions about radiation treatment, and to be working alongside many trial sites and large academic centers,” Cotter said. “We always look forward to opening studies that we think ask the best questions, and best serve the patients in our community.”