Righetti High School Drama Program director and theater teacher Elesa Carlson has been named the Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year.

Carlson will be honored May 11 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton by the Santa Barbara County Education Office Teachers Network. She will receive a $500 honorarium from the Santa Barbara Bowl, two tickets to a future show and appear in a short video.

“I truly love working at Righetti with such a wonderfully diverse group of students,’’ said Carlson, who also teaches fine arts. “It's been my personal mission to present spaces where all are welcome and to share the arts inclusively by offering opportunities big and small for them.’’

