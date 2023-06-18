Riverbench Vineyard and Winery is celebrating 50 years of grape growing and winemaking in the Santa Maria Valley AVA — located on the the bank of the Sisquoc River, in an area known as the Santa Maria Bench.

Co-owner Steve Will credits the ongoing support of the community that led to Riverbench's successful journey and golden anniversary.

"We are thankful for everyone who has supported our journey thus far, from our vineyard workers to our consumers and everyone in between, and look forward to building upon our wine legacy for the next 50 years to come,” Will said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

