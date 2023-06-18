Co-owner Steve Will credits the ongoing support of the community that led to Riverbench's successful journey and golden anniversary.
"We are thankful for everyone who has supported our journey thus far, from our vineyard workers to our consumers and everyone in between, and look forward to building upon our wine legacy for the next 50 years to come,” Will said.
Riverbench was established in 1973 when the first chardonnay and pinot noir grapes were planted on the Santa Maria Bench, and served as a reputable fruit source for several renowned wineries throughout the region for decades.
Riverbench is known today for its pinot noir, chardonnay and sparkling wines.
After being acquired by four families in 2005, the property began producing wines from its estate fruit in limited quantities and bottled the first vintage in 2006. Two years later, according to records, the winery added sparkling wines to its portfolio, inspired by the centuries old traditions of Champagne, France.
Riverbench since 2008 has had SIP Certification, further proclaiming the team's ongoing commitment to sustainability, a company spokeswoman said.
Vineyard Manager Jim Stollberg, original Winemaker Chuck Ortman and current Winemaker Clarissa Nagy, take care in and out of the vineyard, the spokeswoman explained, keeping sustainable practices at the forefront to ensure both production of a superior product and protection and conservation of the environment and natural resources.
Since 2018, the historical vineyard has been owned by two of the four families, the Will/Goodwin and Hamill families.
"We can’t help but feel proud of all we have accomplished with carrying on the 50-year tradition,” Will said. “Very few Santa Barbara area wineries have reached such a milestone and we are so grateful to be able to do what we love: to grow and produce elegant, site-driven wines that showcase the quality of our vineyard and region."
Riverbench wines can be enjoyed at its picturesque winery in the Santa Maria Valley, as well as at a tasting room located in downtown Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone neighborhood.
