Roadwork at the intersection of Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Vandenberg Village will result in a detour on Thursday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Caltrans District 5 announced Wednesday.
Northbound traffic will not have access to Santa Lucia Canyon Road from Highway 1 and will be detoured to Timber Lane, where drivers can then turn around and head south on Highway 1 back to Santa Lucia Canyon Road.
Caltrans officials say travelers leaving Santa Lucia Canyon Road will not be able to enter northbound Highway 1 but will be detoured to Constellation Road to re-enter northbound Highway 1.