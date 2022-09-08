090822 Hwy 101/135

Progress of the Highway 101/135 bridge project is shown in this aerial photo. 

 Contributed

A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will resume Tuesday with demolition of the northbound bridge.

Roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of Highway 135 between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday. 

A temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.

 

