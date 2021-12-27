Highway 1 is closed to traffic north of San Simeon in San Luis Obispo County after rocks, dirt and debris loosened by the recent series of storms slid down a steep slope and blocked both lanes, according to Caltrans District 5.
The slide is located 2 miles south of Ragged Point at a location known as Polar Star, and the highway is closed from the Elephant Seal Rookery's parking lot north of San Simeon to just south of Ragged Point, a District 5 spokesman said.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, Caltrans had no estimated time for reopening the highway, as maintenance and engineering teams are assessing the area and will work when it’s safe during daylight hours to determine any changes in the closure.
The cleanup effort could be affected by additional rainfall, the spokesman said.
Barricades, cones and message and directional signs are in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.