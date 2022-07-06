Rodeo legend Cotton Rosser was born in Long Beach on Aug. 5, 1928 – not exactly a hotbed of professional rodeo – but he had a lifelong love of ranching, rodeo, and rough stock that took him from Long Beach to Cal Poly and eventually to several rodeo and Western Halls of Fame.
He was a major presence at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo for decades.
“Our hearts are broken …. RIP Cotton Rosser,” Santa Maria Elks Rodeo leaders posted on Facebook, after his death in June at age 93. “We will forever be grateful for your decades of dedication to our Elks Rodeo. Our love and prayers to the Rosser family.”
While working toward a degree in animal science, Rosser was part of the Cal Poly Rodeo team and finished second in the All-Around in the 1949 Intercollegiate Rodeo Finals – the first year the College National Finals were held – and then won the National Saddle Bronc Riding and All-Around championships the next year.
Rosser also got his pilot’s license and soon began flying the Cal Poly team to college rodeos around the country.
He also helped establish the first Poly Royal Rodeo in 1951, a tradition that continues today in the Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex.
After graduating in 1952, Rosser planned to hit the pro rodeo circuit but a ranch accident, in which he broke both his legs, led to a major change in plans and in 1955, he bought the Flying U Rodeo Company and began producing rodeos across the western United States.
Flying U is the oldest continuing rodeo livestock company in the United States, producing nearly 50 rodeos a year.
"I would want people to remember my dad for the love he had for the sport and entertaining the crowd," said Reno Rosser. "Everything to him was a show. A lot of people used to coin him as the P.T. Barnum of rodeo."
Cotton Rosser was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1995. In 2019, he was named the Legend of ProRodeo.
Rosser is survived by his third wife Karin and five children; Cindy, Reno, Lee, Brian, and Katherine Rosser.
All five have been part of Flying U and four followed their father to Cal Poly.
Cindy, who chose to work with her father at Flying U, helped Cotton Rosser pioneer the Born to Buck program, which breeds champion bucking bulls and broncos. During this year’s 79th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, it was announced that Cindy was elected to the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Hall of Fame.
Since the Born to Buck program began many other livestock contractors had joined the program and cowboys are regularly facing the toughest rough stock in history.
“We’re breeding tougher bucking bulls and horses. Now it’s up to the cowboys’ mommies and daddies to breed better cowboys,” Cotton Rosser was fond of saying.
Over the past few years, Reno Rosser has taken over his father’s role as the lead rodeo producer.
A Celebration of Life is set for July 19 for Rosser, who died on June 22 at his home in Marysville.
The celebration will be held at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, close to the Rosser’s Flying U Rodeo Ranch. It is open to the public and free of charge but tickets will be required as space is limited. RSVP by calling the Flying U Rodeo office at 530-742-8249.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to The Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex at Cal Poly, The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, or Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Cotton Rosser Bronze Project in Marysville, California.