You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rollover collision sends vehicle over side of Hwy 101 north of Buellton; driver extricated
breaking

Rollover collision sends vehicle over side of Hwy 101 north of Buellton; driver extricated

A driver was trapped Tuesday in a vehicle that went off the side of Highway 101, just north of Buellton, following a rollover crash.

Crews extricated the driver, who was sent to the hospital with unspecified injuries, according to emergency radio broadcasts.

The collision occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. just south of the Highway 154 interchange, according to CHP incident logs. 

A grey vehicle was reported approximately 150 feet off the road, on its roof, along the southbound side of Highway 101, according to logs. 

Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials requested the right lane closure of the southbound lane of Highway 101 half a mile north of the crash scene shortly before 5 p.m.

Several emergency units responded, including from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News