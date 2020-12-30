Ron Colone: A most memorable year

Had you asked people a year ago, "What was the most memorable year?" the answers would have been all over the board, based on personal experiences, such as a marriage, a vacation, a championship season, senior year at school or other life milestones.

After what we’ve just been through, however, and with what we are told still lies ahead, 2020 will probably shoot to the top of the list of most memorable year ever — which clearly is not the same as most cherished year ever.

Normally, years are remembered and deemed remarkable based on events, such as the moon landing, the atomic bomb or the tearing down of the Berlin Wall, but in 2020, it’s not the events that make it a standout year (although there were a few personal events for me that make it so), but rather the conditions and circumstances under which we all existed.

It was the year we pantomimed hugs because we couldn’t make physical contact with each other; the year we wore masks; the year kids attended school online, looking into a computer screen. It was the year we didn’t go to restaurants, or gather with our friends and families, even for the holidays. All these things, because it was the Year of COVID-19.

Think what you may about it, but the impact it had on our day-to-day lives was huge. It forced us to change our behavior. A similar thing happened during World War II (which, by the way, ended in 1945, the year that now gets moved down to No. 2 on my list of our most memorable years, just ahead of No. 3 — 1969.)

In those years of war, our government imposed limits on how much gas and butter and sugar and milk, meat and coffee and wood and silk we (or our parents, or their parents) were allowed to buy. I’m sure there were some people who complained about it, but in general Americans embraced the opportunity to take part in the sacrifice for the common good, and because it affected the whole country, it was something that drew us together — as Americans!