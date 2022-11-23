A $5,000 grant was recently gifted to Solvang Theaterfest as part of a collaborative fundraising event held with Rotary Club of Solvang that brought comedian Brian Regan to perform live on the theater stage in September.
Allan Jones, who served as the event chair for Rotary Club of Solvang, credits the support of local business sponsors and fans from all over the Central Coast for a successful evening that exceeded initial fundraising goals.
“Thanks so much to the Theaterfest staff and board of directors who green-lighted this first ever comedy show at the theater,” he said. “It was a pleasure to work in tandem with Theaterfest to bring such a quality performance to the Santa Ynez Valley."
According to a theater spokesman, the Rotary Club and theater split the proceeds from the successful, sold-out show — part of which the Rotary Club used to make a donation of $5,000 to Theaterfest’s Imagine! Building the Future Capital Campaign.
The theater’s $5.3 million renovation project, which started construction in September 2021 and concluded in July 2022, ensures structural integrity, safety, and accessibility with new electrical and technical capabilities that enhance lighting and sound. Audience experience and comfort was also improved with the installation of a higher acoustic wall and new seating.
Funds raised are also used by the Rotary to fund international humanitarian causes and local projects such as Sunnyfields Park, student scholarships, senior services, and local nonprofits.
Jones noted that those who attended said they felt better after the show.
“It is said that laughter is the best medicine," he said. "We hope to bring Brian Regan back next year for an encore and provide another health service to our community.”
