With the school year underway, the California Highway Patrol has been responding to numerous reports of speeding, parking in restricted areas and running stop signs near schools, including stop signs on school buses that are loading or unloading students.

“If there’s a school bus, and maybe even if you don’t see the stop sign, just take an extra second and use common sense, because two minutes of your time is a lot better than having to deal with maybe criminal charges of running over a child,” said CHP officer Maria Barriga.

Barriga said it's common for people to question whether it's okay to drive around a school bus with its stop sign out if there are extra lanes, or space.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0