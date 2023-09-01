With the school year underway, the California Highway Patrol has been responding to numerous reports of speeding, parking in restricted areas and running stop signs near schools, including stop signs on school buses that are loading or unloading students.
“If there’s a school bus, and maybe even if you don’t see the stop sign, just take an extra second and use common sense, because two minutes of your time is a lot better than having to deal with maybe criminal charges of running over a child,” said CHP officer Maria Barriga.
Barriga said it's common for people to question whether it's okay to drive around a school bus with its stop sign out if there are extra lanes, or space.
“If it’s (road) divided and there is a barrier and you were on the opposite side of the bus you don’t need to stop. If there’s no barrier and you’re not sure and it’s just like a one-way, then stop and wait, because kids are going to cross and now you are impeding them to be able to cross over safely,” said Barriga.
“When in doubt stay on the side of caution, but if you are in the same direction as the bus and the stop sign is on, you definitely need to stop,” she said.
Barriga said school bus drivers have been instructed to take down the license plate number, make and model of a vehicle that runs a stop sign, and if possible describe the driver.
Barriga will run the license plate after notification from the district or busing company, and send a warning to the driver describing the vehicle code violation that is being committed.
“Some people don’t understand that if the school bus has a stop sign out that’s a stop, and if you run that stop that’s a vehicle violation, and that’s a hefty ticket,” said Barriga. “They are required to stop and they are required to wait."
Tickets for running a school bus stop sign run from $700 to $800, she said.
Barriga said she receives complaints about such incidents from all over, including Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe. She gets reports from concerned residents, busing companies, the district, and school principals.
Schools such as Joe Nightingale Elementary and the Santa Maria-Bonita school bus company have reported parents not abiding by the rules when picking up and dropping students off, including blocking the buses from entering or exiting and parking and stopping in red zones.
“We are trying to find out from the schools better ways to disseminate information to the parents about where they need to be, because they can’t be blocking the road because then they block the school buses, which then makes them late for pick ups and drop offs. So it’s a whole issue,” said Barriga.
Barriga gave as an example a report at Righetti High School in which a vehicle was seen rolling a stop sign that ended up cutting off a bus full of kids causing it to “slam on the brakes”.
“Also, when parents are double parking and kids are crossing the street, they are not seeing them until the last minute or until the car behind them goes around and now the kid is almost getting hit by a car,” said Barriga. “So there’s a reason why it is marked red at the curb, do not park there so there’s visibility for the kid to see if someone’s coming. There’s no double parking because kids walk in between cars and can get hit.”
Motorcycle officers often drive through the different school areas in the mornings and afternoons if not on another call, according to Barriga.
“If you see an increase of patrol around the schools it is for these reasons,” said Barriga. “We’re trying to keep our kids safe and there are complaints from all across the board about how people are driving around the schools, so we want to take care of it before it becomes an issue.”
Barriga said such violations are a common occurrence each year, and although there haven't been any injuries, there definitely have been close calls.
“We want to prevent that, we don’t want a kid to get hurt and we want to obviously stay ahead of it and put the information out there,” said Barriga. “If anyone has questions they can call here and ask us, or they can call and ask the school district, the principals of the schools, or counselors."
According to Barriga, bus drivers are required to follow rules and regulations for stopping areas, and all stops have to be approved by the school district “to make sure that they are in a place that makes sense where it’s not hindering traffic.”
“Regulations are set in place for a reason,” said Barriga. “Parking signs and red zones are marked for a reason and it’s for the safety of our kids and our community. So, as much as we want to protect your child, we want to protect everybody’s child.”
Barriga also reminds drivers to be mindful of crossing guards and to stop when needed.
“If they are approached by the school or see signs that say no parking past this section please abide by the signs that are out there, because we are all doing it for their safety,” said Barriga. “Let’s work as a community, as a team to keep our kids safe and make sure that they have a good safe year."
