One of the most widely produced aircraft in the world is parked at the Santa Maria Airport.
The Russian-built MIG 21 has been secured by a local benefactor from Dave Baskett, founder of International Emergency Services on Skyway Drive.
The new owner plans to have the supersonic jet fighter and interceptor aircraft on display for fundraisers and at the Santa Maria Airfest in October.
The local philanthropist feels the MIG 21 is a significant addition to the Santa Maria Airport and hopes the historical aircraft can raise interest in local tourism and fundraising in the surrounding community.
Baskett says a use of the mammoth plane is to test alternative fuels.
“The aviation industry now is researching ways to reduce the impact of pollution in our skies from petroleum-based fuels," Baskett said. "The development of alternative fuels from corn, plants, even grease from McDonald’s, can be tested
Over 11,000 MIG 21 jet fighters have been produced since its introduction in 1955 and over 60 countries have invested in the aircraft, according to a new release. This particular jet fighter was deployed in Vietnam and then to an airport in Poland.
Baskett was authorized by the US State Department to purchase several from the Soviet military and was able to make a private purchase and bring the MIG 21 to Santa Maria in 1991.
The plane made an appearance on a float in the Santa Maria Elks parade in June.
Baskett says a few years ago “Flying Magazine” listed the MIG 21 at the top of its list of the 10 most significant aircraft in the history of aviation.
Baskett also serves on the Santa Maria Airport District Board of Directors.