Safe-and-sane fireworks vendors will receive sale permits Feb. 25

Nonprofit organizations chosen to sell safe-and-sane fireworks within Lompoc's city limits will receive firework sale permits on Feb. 25.
Qualified applicants chosen by lottery are limited to six sale stands and locations in the city.
All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.
Last year’s nonprofit groups will be considered for an alternate position and entered into the lottery in the event there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.
For questions about the process, contact 805-875-8063.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.