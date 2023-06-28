2021 Safe and Sane fireworks Sale
The city of Lompoc launched the sale of safe-and-sane fireworks at two preselected vendor locations Monday. Sales will run through 9 p.m. July 4. 

The sale of so-called safe-and-sane fireworks is officially underway in Lompoc ahead of the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday.

Legal fireworks sales at six approved locations began Tuesday at noon and will continue through 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

The following nonprofit organizations are authorized to sell safe-and-sane fireworks in parking lots at the following locations, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

