Carbajal.jpg

Rep. Salud Carbajal posted a resounding mid-term win in Tuesday's election.

 Contributed

Representative Salud Carbajal will return to Capitol Hill to represent constituents in the 24th District for a fourth term after soundly defeating Republican challenger Brad Allen in Tuesday’s mid-term election.

“While there are still millions of ballots (nationwide) left to be counted, regardless of the outcome I am committed to tackling those challenges and others on behalf of my constituents," Carbajal wrote in a prepared statement. "As someone who has worked in Democratic, Republican, and divided Congresses in the past, I will be as committed as ever to doing the work that is needed to deliver for them, to create economic opportunity and good-paying jobs, and protect our Central Coast for this and future generations.” 

The morning after the election, Carbajal remained on the job, representing the district at Ventura’s Veterans Affairs facility ribbon cutting ceremony.

0
0
0
0
0