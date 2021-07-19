A San Diego man who was walking along Highway 101, died Friday after he was struck by a motorist near Clark Avenue in Orcutt.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 a.m. after a 2020 Ford F-150 struck the pedestrian in the left-hand lane of northbound Highway 101, just south of Clark Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Scott Cox.

The truck's driver, identified as a Costa Mesa man in his 60s, immediately stopped after striking the pedestrian, who was also in his 60s and sustained critical injuries, according to Cox. The pedestrian was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck's driver was not injured and was released from the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the collision, which is under investigation according to Cox.