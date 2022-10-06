A woman killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon at State Route 246 west of Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista.

The incident involved a 2016 Honda Accord, driven by Buellton resident Stephen Waldman, 71, and a 2020 Honda CR-V, driven by McIntyre, 73, and her passenger, 73-year-old Charlotte Ann Buck of Duarte, California.

According to an incident report released by the California Highway Patrol in Buellton, Waldman was heading westbound on State Route 246 near Skytt Mesa Drive, 1/2-mile west of Solvang, when he reportedly made an unsafe turn.

 

0
0
0
0
0