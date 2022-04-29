An increase in the spread of COVID-19 was reported this week by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, based on “slight but notable” increases in the numbers of cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks and deaths.
The death of one resident from the virus was the first reported in four weeks, a Public Health Department spokesperson said.
Five county residents were hospitalized for severe COVID-19 illness, the highest number since March 31, although well below the 67 reported at the peak of the recent winter surge, the spokesperson said.
Since last week, 105 new cases were reported, bringing the 14-day average to 13, up from nine one week ago but far below the 649 at the peak of the surge.
Public Health Department teams also responded to four outbreaks in congregate settings.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the numbers indicate COVID-19 is still circulating in the county.
“These numbers show only a small portion of cases because so many people are now using rapid or at-home tests, which are not reported,” Borenstein said. “For that reason, it’s helpful to look at the general trends in this data, which show a small but meaningful increase.”
For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. Additional assistance is also available by calling 805-781-5500 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.