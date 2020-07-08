San Luis Obispo County reports third COVID-19 death

A third San Luis Obispo County resident has died of COVID-19, public health officials announced Wednesday.

The 61-year-old patient had significant underlying health conditions and was living in a long-term care facility when they became ill with the coronavirus, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman, who added the patient was brought to the hospital at the onset of symptoms about two weeks ago.

“We are saddened that another vulnerable SLO County resident has succumbed to this disease and offer our condolences to the patient’s family,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This loss is a reminder that we must do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable."

As of Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County health officials have reported 845 cases of COVID-19 and 601 recoveries. Officials also confirmed 227 people are recovering at home and 14 are hospitalized, with six in the intensive care unit.

The first COVID-19-related death was reported April 4.