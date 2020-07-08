San Luis Obispo County reports third COVID-19 death
alert top story

San Luis Obispo County reports third COVID-19 death

A third San Luis Obispo County resident has died of COVID-19, public health officials announced Wednesday. 

The 61-year-old patient had significant underlying health conditions and was living in a long-term care facility when they became ill with the coronavirus, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman, who added the patient was brought to the hospital at the onset of symptoms about two weeks ago. 

“We are saddened that another vulnerable SLO County resident has succumbed to this disease and offer our condolences to the patient’s family,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This loss is a reminder that we must do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable."

As of Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County health officials have reported 845 cases of COVID-19 and 601 recoveries. Officials also confirmed 227 people are recovering at home and 14 are hospitalized, with six in the intensive care unit. 

The first COVID-19-related death was reported April 4. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+4
Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'
Local News

Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'

  • Updated

The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s Good Morning America in a segment that they thought was to spotlight a song they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” What they didn’t know was that the segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton.”

Lompoc car dealership looks to support ailing employee with sales event
Local News

Lompoc car dealership looks to support ailing employee with sales event

  • Updated

RocketTown Honda, at 1224 North H St., kicked off its summer sales event last week with live entertainment and special deals. This year’s promotion carries added significance for the dealership, which is donating a portion of proceeds from vehicle sales during the event to a fund that was established to support Ron Hirzel, a 20-year employee who suffered a stroke in March and has been unable to return to work since.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News