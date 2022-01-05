A 62-year-old man was killed Friday in a fiery two-vehicle collision involving a Santa Maria resident on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday.

The collision occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. when Jerome Perry, of San Luis Obispo, was driving his Chevrolet pickup truck southbound Highway 1 and pulled into the left turn lane at the intersection of San Luisito Creek Road, according to CHP Officer B. Mallory.

At the same time, a Hyundai Sonata driven by 38-year-old Gerardo Aldama, of Santa Maria, was heading northbound on Highway 1. Perry made a left turn directly in front of Aldama, who applied his brakes but was unable to avoid the collision. The front end of the Sonata collided with the right side of Perry's truck, according to Mallory.

Perry sustained fatal injuries. The truck immediately caught fire after the collision, Mallory added.

Aldama was not injured and not arrested. Both drivers were using their vehicles' safety equipment at the time of the crash, according to Mallory.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallory at the San Luis Obispo CHP Office at 805-594-8700.