Santa Barbara County administers nearly 25% of available vaccines; 847 cases reported over 3-day period

Two weeks after the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, around 25% of all received doses have been administered, a county public health spokeswoman said Monday.
Just over 5,000 of the 17,575 doses delivered to Santa Barbara County hospitals, health care centers and the Public Health Department now have been administered, according to spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
Santa Barbara County is currently in the first tier of Phase 1 for vaccinations, with health care workers, EMS personnel, and residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities targeted for doses.
While the number of vaccines in the county has not changed since Dec. 18, Ruiz said the department expects to receive a weekly update Tuesday about new shipments, with more regular updates anticipated in the future.
In order for the county to track vaccinations, hospitals and pharmacies providing the shots must give updates to the Public Health Department.
"These entities actually have to report how many vaccines they have administered from their allotment. As you can imagine, it takes time for all entities to adapt to this new process," Ruiz said.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 847 COVID-19 cases in the first three days of the new year, followed by the highest daily increase to date with 456 cases and six deaths on Monday.
A total of 18,680 cases now has been confirmed, with 1,949 cases still active and contagious — another record-high active case rate for the county, according to county public health data.
The six individuals whose deaths were confirmed Monday were all over 70 years of age, and included two residents from Santa Barbara, one from Orcutt, one from the Santa Ynez Valley, one from Goleta, and one from the unincorporated South County areas of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.
Five of the six deaths were associated with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility, according to county data.
A total of 166 COVID-19 deaths has been confirmed in the county.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have reached their highest rates yet, with 157 individuals hospitalized, including 48 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 578 out of 6,882 total cases remain active. Eighty-one individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 128 out of 971 total cases remain active. Ten individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 174 out of 1,930 total cases remain active. Thirteen individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 54 out of 462 total cases remain active. Nine individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 77 out of 763 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
Neighboring San Luis Obispo County reported 887 new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 1 and 2, with data for Sunday and Monday unavailable due to a state data outage, public health officials said.
Six additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 88, according to county public health data.
The six individuals all were between the ages of 60 and 100 years of age, according to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
