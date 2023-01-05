Santa Barbara County animal shelter in Lompoc
Buy Now

Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters La PAWS site is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. in Lompoc. 

 Staff file

Animal services are being extended to the Lompoc shelter location starting Friday when pet owners can again conduct license and renewal transactions and access other vital pet services during weekend hours.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Lompoc shelter will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering lost pet reunification, pet adoption counseling, microchipping and volunteer opportunities, among other services.

Director Sarah Aguilar explained that after almost three years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, "our community is still reeling from the economic impacts."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0