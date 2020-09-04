You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services issues heat advisory for pets

Santa Barbara County Animal Services issues heat advisory for pets

With temperatures forecast to reach 94 in Santa Maria and 107 in the Santa Ynez Valley this weekend, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Division is reminding animal owners to protect their pets from heat exhaustion.

Heat can cause serious health issues for animals and even death, an Animal Services spokeswoman said, offering several tips to keep family pets safe.

Owners should provide water and shade and allow pets to escape the heat and cool down.

Pets should never be left in a parked car, where temperatures can quickly rise to fatal levels.

Pets also should be kept off the asphalt.

“If it’s too hot for you to walk without shoes, consider your furry friend’s paws,” the spokeswoman said.

Owners should also limit pets’ activity, as active animals are more susceptible to heat exhaustion.

Signs of heat exhaustion include a body temperature above 104 degrees, excessive and prolonged panting, a high heart rate, lethargy, dark red or tacky tongue and gums, and vomiting or diarrhea.

Owners who see their pet experiencing any of those symptoms are advised to get the animal to a veterinarian right away.

Those who notice an animal in distress in their community should contact the Animal Services shelter in Santa Maria at 805-934-6119 or Lompoc at 805-737-7755.

