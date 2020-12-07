Santa Barbara County Animal Services modifies in-person operations

In response to the state’s stay-at-home order, Santa Barbara County Animal Services has modified its operations to provide in-person services by appointment only at the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara shelters, a division spokeswoman said.

No in-person services are available at the Lompoc Shelter, which was already closed through Jan. 31, but phone lines at all three shelters will remain open during normal business hours for staff to provide the public with information, resources and appointment scheduling.

Services available by appointment include fostering, adoptions, limited intakes and returning animals already in the care of the shelter to their owners. Dogs, sick or injured cats and underage kittens are the only strays that will be accepted at the shelters.

Animals being surrendered by owners will be taken in only in the case of emergency and only by appointment.

Animal Control officers will respond to priority calls, which include law enforcement assistance, reports of injured or sick stray animals and complaints regarding cruelty, neglect, bites and dangerous and aggressive dogs.

All measures will be taken to return animals to their owners in the field instead of impounding them, the spokeswoman said.

To view animals available for adoption or fostering, visit www.PetHarbor.com. For appointments and information, call the Santa Maria shelter at 805-934-6119, the Lompoc shelter at 805-737-7755 or the Santa Barbara shelter at 805-681-5285.